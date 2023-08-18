ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

