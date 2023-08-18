Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.