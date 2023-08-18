Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.71 billion-$17.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.20 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

