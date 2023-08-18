Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $235.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.45 or 0.00059080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,151.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00246450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00715191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00545505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00110615 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003793 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,546,117 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

