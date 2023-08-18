Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $199.61 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $199.61 billion and $8.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,660.52 or 0.06382003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,210,036 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.