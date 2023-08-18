Ethereum Price Hits $1,678.01 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $201.45 billion and approximately $16.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,678.01 or 0.06376873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,053,868 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

