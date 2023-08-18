Euler (EUL) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Euler has a total market cap of $39.71 million and $69,429.38 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00009110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

