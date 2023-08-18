Euler Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,315.66 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00009213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $439,315.66 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

