Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.