Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Acquires A$108,900.00 in Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$108,900.00 ($70,714.29).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

