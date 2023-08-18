Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.93 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $722,154.27 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

