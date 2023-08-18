Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Evogene Trading Down 19.2 %
NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
