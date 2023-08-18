Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Evogene Trading Down 19.2 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVGN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

