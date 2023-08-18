Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -1.98, meaning that their average stock price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.93 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.34 billion $4.28 million 80.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -10.00% -55.05% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 113 776 1891 104 2.69

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Evolv Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.