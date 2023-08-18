Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Michael Ellenbogen Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

EVLV opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 351,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 219,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

