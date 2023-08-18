Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Michael Ellenbogen Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %
EVLV opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVLV
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.