Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 552,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,169,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Specifically, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $239,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,355,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,657 shares of company stock worth $2,184,071 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

