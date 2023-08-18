Exchange Income Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$48.94 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$41.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

