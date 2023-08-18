Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

AMGN traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $261.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

