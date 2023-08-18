Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $156,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,247.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $199.24. 395,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,639. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

