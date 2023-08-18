Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 963,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.