Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.24. 2,520,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.