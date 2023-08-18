Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.23. 427,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,550. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

