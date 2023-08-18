Exeter Financial LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.22. 2,799,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

