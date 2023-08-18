Exeter Financial LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 131,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $788,216,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,190,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,174. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

