Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,558. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

