Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 616 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.