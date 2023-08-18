Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 660 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.30 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

