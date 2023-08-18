Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 7,748 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 180.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

Aramark stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

