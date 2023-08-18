Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 269.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.