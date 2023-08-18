Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after buying an additional 252,066 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $264.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

