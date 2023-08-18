Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 381,779 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

LDOS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

