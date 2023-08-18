Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of RF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RF Acquisition by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

