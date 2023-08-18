Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 347,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210,522 shares in the last quarter.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Stock Performance

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

