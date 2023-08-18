Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 270.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 87.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,804 shares of company stock worth $14,149,774. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.7 %

MGM stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

