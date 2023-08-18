Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

