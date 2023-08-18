Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 269.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

