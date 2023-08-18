Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,883. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.