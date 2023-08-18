Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 1,553,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,015. Express has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $383.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
