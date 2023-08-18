Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 88,247 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,744.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 88,247 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,744.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,008,396.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,747 shares of company stock valued at $370,680. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
