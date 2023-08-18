Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FICO traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $839.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,007. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $819.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.