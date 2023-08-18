Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 36,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.05. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

