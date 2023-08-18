Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $325,868.55 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,047,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $200,152.59.

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 3,153,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

