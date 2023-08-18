Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

FSS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 43,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

