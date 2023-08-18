FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

FedEx stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.56. The stock had a trading volume of 180,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,774. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

