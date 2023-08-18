Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003649 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $105,494.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,391.71 or 1.00092706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002474 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94974415 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $101,356.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

