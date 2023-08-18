FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 1,078,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,170 shares of company stock valued at $662,386. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

