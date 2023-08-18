Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 356,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,167. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

