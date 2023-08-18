Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 974,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

