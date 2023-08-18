Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FITB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

