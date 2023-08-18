Financial Comparison: Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating -2,590.54% N/A -115.21% Senmiao Technology -49.45% -42.72% -26.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 122.65 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.46 -$3.11 million ($0.51) -0.90

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

