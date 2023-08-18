Financial Review: Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) versus AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $25.20 million 3.41 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Abacus Life and AlTi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AlTi Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abacus Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72% AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Abacus Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

